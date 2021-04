LOUISIANA (CW39) More than a dozen people are missing after a severe storm system cap-sized a commercial lift boat off the coast of south Louisiana.

So far 6 out of 18 crew members have been rescued. A good Samaritan saved four people and the coast guard rescued two others. The National Weather Center Station near that area recorded a wind gust of 75mph during the height of the storm. The Houston Coast Guard is assisting in the recovery efforts including providing a search plane.