More than half of New Mexico reaches most severe level of drought

HOUSTON (CW39) New Mexico has had a hard time getting rain this spring, mainly because of their high desert terrain. Drought models show severe, extreme, and exceptional drought for almost the entire state.

When most storm systems make their way through the region rain forms out in the mountains but virga is typically passed into the lower elevations of the valley.

Meteorologist Erica Meyer joined CW39 Houston with more details on drought status, rain totals and new weather systems headed that way.