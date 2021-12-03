Morning fog and rain chances return this weekend

The fog is not as widespread as the past couple of nights, however commuters should plan for extra travel time

HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the fifth consecutive day a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect throughout some portions of southeast Texas.

The fog is not as widespread as the past couple of nights, however commuters should plan for extra travel time once again, as the fog threat has the possibility of being an issue through the early morning.

KIAH

Otherwise Friday is off to a warm start with most locations reporting temperatures in the low to mid 60s, by this afternoon expect near 80 degree temps. In addition expect some isolated showers across the area at some point in the day.

If you`re hoping for some relief from the unseasonable temperatures in the form of a cold front next week, you`re in luck! But…we have to make it through a warm weekend first. Normal temps for this time of year: Highs in the mid/upper 60s and Lows in the mid/upper 40s.

On Saturday isolated showers are expected. Just like Friday, a warm start will lead to another warm afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday is going to feel miserable for those that aren`t fans of warm and humid weather. Dewpoints will be near or just over 70 with plenty of cloud cover, temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s, and a chance of streamer showers in the afternoon.

Our next cold front is still on track to push through on early Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along the frontal boundary, so looks like a messy commute to start off the work week. Before we get to the messiness that is the midweek forecast, let me just say that temperatures for the early half of the work week will finally be back to seasonal with afternoon temperatures ranging from the low 60s to low 70s and overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

KIAH