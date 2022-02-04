HOUSTON (KIAH) — A winter weather advisory remains in effect Friday morning for Houston and most of Southeast Texas. Not because of more falling wintry precipitation, but because some elevated roads still have ice from Thursday evening’s freezing rain.

As far as Houston is concerned, temperatures will stay below freezing through late morning, then by noon and beyond we’ll thaw out with highs today in the upper 30s.

Unfortunately, breezy winds stick around today. Morning wind chills (feels like temps) will be in the 10s, with afternoon wind chills in the 20s.

Icy patches that melt today will re-freeze tonight if they don’t evaporate as temperatures drop down to the 20s once again. Keep those pipes protected.

When do the freezes end? We have one more light freeze Sunday morning, then we’re home free. Not only that, but it looks like a long stretch of dry and pleasant weather next week.

