Multiple freeze advisories announced for winter storm in Midwest

Homeowners insurance can be essential to recovering from recent winter storms. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ten inches of snow fell in the Midwest this week. Multiple advisories have been issued for many states up north where 95 mile-per-hour gusty winds blew through the mountains. South Dakota is still seeing snow. Temperatures in Wyoming is in the low 30s. Rain is also an issue for many areas up north.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has details on freeze and frost advisories issues for portions of Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.

