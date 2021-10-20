Multiple freeze advisories announced for winter storm in Midwest

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ten inches of snow fell in the Midwest this week. Multiple advisories have been issued for many states up north where 95 mile-per-hour gusty winds blew through the mountains. South Dakota is still seeing snow. Temperatures in Wyoming is in the low 30s. Rain is also an issue for many areas up north.
CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has details on freeze and frost advisories issues for portions of Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.
- White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-oldsThe nationwide campaign will not look like the start of the country’s vaccine rollout 10 months ago.
- Houston Air Quality report for Oct. 20HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ragweed is still on the high side. This weekend’s rain could mean better conditions for us. Today is a good day to be outdoors if you don’t suffer from allergies. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has more details in today’s air quality report. Here’s a look…
- A look at propositions on the ballot as early voting begins for November’s electionHOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s early voting time across the state of Texas. CW39 reporter Sydney Simone is LIVE with details about constitutional propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election. There are around 100 early voting locations across our local area. Officials are recommending you go ahead and vote early to avoid long lines […]
- #ICYMI: 21 passengers survive plane crash, deputy’s killer still on the loose, Friendswood gas fire put outHOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Investigations to begin in plane crash Twenty-one people managed to escape a plane crash in Waller County on Tuesday morning. Only two injuries were reported when the plane crashed. Officials are calling the fact that everyone survived the crash a miracle. […]
- Tropics | Potential impact similar to Pamela brewing south of Mexico, impacting local 10-day forecastHOUSTON (KIAH) – CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has the latest on activity in the tropics. Check out the changes and how that could bring cooler air for us. That’s in the look ahead in your 10-day forecast.