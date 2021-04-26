Must watch: North Texas tornadoes skip over little community

HOUSTON (CW39) A string of severe weather moved through Texas on Friday prompting the National Weather Service to issue both tornado watches and warnings for the state.

Meteorologist Kevin Selle spent his weekend doing some damage surveys around the Lockett, Texas area where reports of two tornadoes came from one parent thunderstorm.

Selle told meteorologist Star Harvey that a little community was very lucky, as those tornadoes lifted just to the west before continuing on their path of destruction.

