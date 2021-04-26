Must watch: North Texas tornadoes skip over little community

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) A string of severe weather moved through Texas on Friday prompting the National Weather Service to issue both tornado watches and warnings for the state.

Meteorologist Kevin Selle spent his weekend doing some damage surveys around the Lockett, Texas area where reports of two tornadoes came from one parent thunderstorm.

Selle told meteorologist Star Harvey that a little community was very lucky, as those tornadoes lifted just to the west before continuing on their path of destruction.

Here’s a look…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Severe Outlook Tuesday, Wednesday - Adam Krueger

7-day, bus stop, car wash forecast - Star Harvey

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss