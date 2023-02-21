The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets of New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

GALVESTON, TX (KIAH) – The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius is set to host its annual “Fat Tuesday” Mardi Gras Parade on February 21, 2023, at 6:30 pm. The parade will begin at 28th and Market Street downtown and will make its way through Post Office street and the Strand historic district. The all Krewe parade will feature marching bands, dance teams, and participating Krewes in the final hours of Mardi Gras Galveston 2023.

According to the organizers, the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius parade promises to be a night of fun, music, and excitement for all attendees. The parade route will begin at 28th and Market Street, move east to 25th Street (Rosenberg), turn right to Post office Street, turn left and proceed to 19th street, turn left to Strand, turn left, and proceed to 25th street, where it will end.

Mardi Gras is a popular annual celebration that is steeped in tradition and celebrated around the world. The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius has been a significant contributor to the festivities in Galveston, TX, and this year’s parade promises to be even more spectacular than previous years.

As the final hours of Mardi Gras Galveston 2023 approach, the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius parade will offer a grand finale to the festivities. Attendees can expect to see colorful floats, lively music, and an atmosphere of revelry that is synonymous with the Mardi Gras celebrations.