HOUSTON (CW39) – NASA, Space Center Houston, and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” voted by USA Today’s 10Best, are coming together to continue a nationwide initiative to deliver hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) kits, called Learning Lunchboxes, to inspire youth and families around NASA’s upcoming Artemis’ mission to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon.

These kits will be delivered with meals, provided by the Houston Foodbank to help feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds.

The NASA Artemis Learning Lunchbox is made possible through NASA’s Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) program. These STEM resources directly align with NASA missions. NASA Learning Lunchboxes are fun, hands-on kits that provide five space-focused learning activities that showcase the diversity of STEM at NASA. Thirty thousand NASA Learning Lunchboxes will be distributed at local food banks across the U.S. to help feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds. This innovative, community-based model will bring together other science centers and museums, afterschool providers, and community leaders to highlight the importance of STEM. This project also includes digital extension resources.



NASA Johnson Space Center and COSI will continue this national roadshow in Houston. The distribution event will include fun science experiments and activities for children and families. Johnson Space Center leadership and community partners will help distribute kits and food to youth and families.

Today’s distribution location:

Trader’s Village Houston – Trader’s Village 7979 N. Eldridge Parkway Houston, TX 77041

When: 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM