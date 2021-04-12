HOUSTON (CW39) It’s National Big Wind Day. April 12th each year in the United States commemorates the recording of the highest natural wind gust measured on Earth’s surface.

It was back on this day in 1934, that the Mount Washington Observatory recorded winds at 231 miles per hour. The record even held for several decades.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalBigWindDay

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeastern United States at 6,288 ft, and it is the most prominent mountain east of the Mississippi River. That’s where observers Wendell Stephenson, Alexander McKenzie and Salvadore Pagliuca reported the wind gusts in 1934 from the Mount Washington Observatory.

In 1984, the observers returned to the observatory to celebrate the record-breaking wind’s 50th anniversary.

Then in 1996, the big wind award from atop Mount Washington fell. A typhoon struck a small island off of Australia with wind gusts of 256 mph.