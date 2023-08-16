HOUSTON (KIAH) – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center has highlighted the Central and Western Gulf of Mexico for potential development of an area of low pressure early next week. That low is currently a broad disorganized low east of the Caribbean Sea, but may enter the Gulf Monday.

7-day tropical outlook (NHC/NOAA)

As of Wednesday morning, the 7-day tropical outlook has a low 20% chance of a tropical system (tropical depression or tropical storm) forming around Monday or Tuesday next week. If it comes together, it will head westward for Texas.

As expected, this far ahead of time there is a significant difference in what the two main long-range models are depicting. The exact track of this potential low is hard to pinpoint now, but if it heads near Houston (European model below), our rain chances will go up. If it heads too far south (American model below), we’ll be mostly dry.

European model next Tuesday

American model next Tuesday