For many across the country, dramatic weather played a role in new year celebrations. In Phoenix, Arizona it was not different. Showers and isolated storms moved through central Arizona on Sunday, January 1, dropping hailstones up to half an inch in size on Phoenix, the National Weather Service said.

Video posted by the service shows the storm in Phoenix around 7:25 p.m. local time. The service said the storm was moving from Scottsdale toward the Fountain Hills area.

View from our office at 7:25 PM MST as the earlier hail storm moved through. We measured up to 1/2 inch sized hail stones. #azwx pic.twitter.com/45f5Vyh618 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 2, 2023

Credit: NWS Phoenix via Storyful