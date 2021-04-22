National Weather Service monitoring strong to severe storms across local region Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service is still monitoring the potential for some strong to severe storms across parts of the region on Friday.

Hazardous marine conditions are also anticipated.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a Slight Risk. All severe weather hazards will be possible, but large hail is currently the largest threat. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. The possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms will persist through the evening and then come to an end with a cold front’s passage overnight Friday. This frontal passage will be accompanied with a line of showers and thunderstorms that also has potential to become strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat with these storms.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into Friday night, and there is potential for some of these storms to become strong to severe.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin to pop up across the area beginning late Friday morning and continue through late Friday night/early Saturday morning. During the afternoon and evening timeframe, there is a chance that some of the thunderstorms may become strong to severe.