Houston Weather – Near freezing temperatures this Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) We have a cold week ahead! We are already much cooler today compared to yesterday. Just 24 hours ago, we were about 20 degrees warmer than where we currently are. Yes, a cold front moved through the area.

Last night if you started to feel that. It was a little breezy out there to last night too. Winds are starting to calm down but those winds are bringing in some cold air sitting in the 40’s this morning.

But because we have sustained winds between about 5 to 15 miles per hour with galveston having a sustained wind of 21 miles per hour, it’s actually feeling like the mid 30’s this morning. So bundle up! Keep this sweater handy through the whole day. It’s not one of those days where we get a quick uptake in temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 50’s this afternoon.

We have a little bit of cloud coverage lingering behind that frontal system. We’ll see a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day but a little bit more cloud coverage than sun for the next couple of days. That’s before the sun really peaks out by the middle of this week.

Thursday morning though. That’s the biggest weather story with temperatures knocking on the door step of freezing, come Thursday morning.

We’ll have a gradual warm up but when you look at this week as a whole, much of our temperatures will be spent below average. Our next weather system coming through this weekend, bringing another reinforcing shot of cold air by the end of this weekend.