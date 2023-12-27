HOUSTON (CW39) – Patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s this morning.

Tonight, Thursday night, and Friday night will be quite chilly. After the impacts of a cold front settle in this morning, clear skies remain through the night. Clear nights promote more efficient cooling. There will be no clouds to trap Earth’s longwave radiation from being emitted back into space.

As this occurs, we have the chance of multiple locations reaching the freezing mark throughout the greater Houston area.