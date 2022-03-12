HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It is a cold and windy start to the weekend with multiple areas near or at the freezing point. Add in the gusty northerly winds and it is feeling like the 20s out there. No widespread freeze is expected, only pockets of our viewing area will fall below 32. Houston near, but not below freezing. Vegetation and pipes will be fine in town and southward.

A widespread wind advisory was issued a sizable portion of the state of Texas last night. Winds were gusting 25-35 mph with gusts up to 54 mph in Galveston near midnight. This will cause for debris in the roads for the early morning hours. Be careful on the morning drives. High profile vehicles also need to drive with extra caution. Wind Advisory has been trimmed and shifted to our east. Less breezy conditions prevail throughout the afternoon.

Strong northerly winds will also cause a Low Water Advisory for the coast. Abnormally low water can cause hazardous and/or difficult travel for boaters. Be aware of locations prone to sand bar set ups along our bays. A Gale Warning for the coast will also expire this morning once conditions calm. Until then, seas could form as high as 8 ft along the coast and even higher offshore. Use caution, or remain docked if possible.



Plans for the rodeo this weekend? Here is your forecast for tonight, tomorrow night, and Monday night.