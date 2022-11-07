HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros World Series victory parade begins at noon Monday. Parade-goers would be wise to wear a hat and bring some water as it’ll be unseasonably warm and humid.

Temperatures will be in the 80s, but it could feel as hot as 90 degrees. Morning clouds will provide some shade early in the day, but skies likely turn mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Houston forecast Monday

Monday’s forecast high of 86 degrees in Houston is 11 degrees above the normal high this time of year, and is just a few degrees shy of the November 7th record of 89 degrees in 2018.