San Francisco recorded more than five inches of rainfall on December 31, making it the city’s second-wettest day on record. The National Weather Service issued flooding advisories for parts of northern California on New Year’s Eve, and said storms would impact the area throughout the week.

This footage from Joel Jean shows flooding outside his lab in San Carlos. Citing authorities, local media reported one person had been found dead in a vehicle submerged by floodwaters in Sacramento County on Sunday morning.

Fighting a flood with the team on New Year’s Eve. 2023 is looking up already! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ETw8tayXdm — Joel Jean (@joeljean9) January 2, 2023

Credit: Joel Jean via Storyful