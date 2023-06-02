HOUSTON (KIAH) – The tropical weather experts at Colorado State University have slightly altered their initial 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast. They’re now calling for 15 named storms, including 7 hurricanes, 3 of which could be major. Those numbers are up from their forecast in April of 13, 6 and 2, respectively.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

Despite the increase, the overall narrative remains the same: the number of storms should be near the 30-year average of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. Of course, the number of storms and the impact of the season don’t necessarily correlate. The number of landfalls is impossible to predict. Remember, it only takes one.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1st and lasts through the end of November. The most active part of hurricane season is usually mid-August through mid-October.

Tropical climatology