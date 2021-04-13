New initiative helping birds migrate safely through Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting next week, Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging businesses and residents to turn off lights each evening through the “Lights Out Nights” initiative.

The initiative runs April 19th -May 7th and the goal is to turn off non-essential exterior lighting from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the period of peak migration for birds through Texas.

About two billion birds migrate through the state of Texas each year. Most North American migratory birds travel at night, and lights on buildings can attract and disorient these birds, resulting in deadly collisions with buildings.

Birds that move along and across the Gulf of Mexico depend on safe passage through the Houston-Galveston area. In a 2019 study, though, Houston was found to be the second most dangerous city in the country for migrating birds in terms of exposure to light pollution due to the intersection of its high light output and the vast numbers of migratory birds that pass over the city.

“Along with being beautiful, birds are important to our ecosystem. I encourage everyone to do their part to protect the large number that will be migrating and flying across Texas,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The city of Houston will turn off the lights of City Hall during the designated hours, and I hope businesses and residents will follow our example.”

To learn more about this effort or to sign up to receive Lights Out Alerts for our region, click this link.