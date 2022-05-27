SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Crews in northern New Mexico have cut and cleared containment lines around nearly half of the perimeter of the nation’s largest active wildfire while bracing for a return of weather conditions that might fan flames and send embers aloft.

The 7-week old fire was contained around 46% of its 635-mile perimeter, enclosing an area larger than Oklahoma City.

Recent lighter winds, cloud cover and relatively light rain and snow in some areas have aided firefighters’ effort to contain the fire and slow its growth, but forecasts for Friday and through the holiday weekend call for higher temperatures, less humidity and stronger winds.