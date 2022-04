On Tuesday, April 5th NOAA released the final report for Hurricane Ida. Winds at landfall are logged at 150 mph. This will tie the wind speeds of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in 2020. Laura and Ida will go down as the strongest two storms to EVER make landfall in the state of Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida NOAA satellites

For an in depth analysis you can read the full report.

For the full report from NOAA click here: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL092021_Ida.pdf