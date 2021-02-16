NEW Warming centers open for severe ice storm overnight

During the day, the nonprofit’s seven community centers will serve as warming stations.

MISSOURI CITY (CW39) Missouri City has added locations to the list of warming centers available for those without power to be safe overnight. If you are concerned about you or your loved ones being impacted by the ice storm tonight, you are encouraged to see shelter at one of the warming centers below, if you can travel safely.

Local officials have discouraged driving on streets overnight due to black ice forming on local roadways.

Citizens are encouraged to follow the City’s official websites and social media channels to receive timely, accurate information.

All weather updates including road conditions, event cancellations, office closures, solid waste service and more will be shared on these official communication outlets.

Residents who need access to Warming Centers may call or go to the following locations:

Fort Bend

1) Gallery Furniture – 7227 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX

2) Maud Marks, 1815 Westgreen BLVD, Katy, TX 77450

Brazoria

1) Shadycrest Baptist Church – 3017 Yost Rd, Pearland, TX 77581 (8am – 5pm)

2) Peace Church of Pearland – 2849 Miller Ranch Road, #503, Pearland, TX 77584

3) The Legacy Church – 4085 FM 528, Alvin, TX 77511

4) One Church – 1720 W. Sealy, Alvin, TX 77511

5) Pearland Recreation and Natatorium – 4141 Bailey Rd, Pearland, TX 77584

6) First Baptist Church of Pearland – 3005 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77581

7) Heights Baptist Church – 1591 County Rd 144, Alvin, TX 77511

8) Missionary Baptist Church – 2102 W Lang St, Alvin, TX 77511

9) LifePoint – 3011 Yost Road, Pearland, TX 77581

10) The Church on Masters – 6911 Masters, Manvel, TX 77578

12) Crosspoint Church – 1134 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX 77581

Other

1) George R Brown – 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

2) Lakewood Church – 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX

3) Hometown Heroes Park – 1001 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573