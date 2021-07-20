Nexstar Nation: New Prime-Time lineup

HOUSTON (KIAH) There’s a new primetime lineup for our news partners at News Nation.

Rush Hour starts at 6 PM tonight. That’s followed by the Donlon Report at 7 PM. At 8pm, On-Balance at 8 PM. News Nation Prime at starts at 9 PM. Finally, Banfield at 10 PM.

