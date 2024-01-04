HOUSTON (KIAH) – Another round of widespread rain is on the way as a storm system sweeps across Texas and Oklahoma Friday. Ahead of this system, scattered rain begins to move in from the west after midnight Thursday night. It will be most widespread between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Rain will gradually clear from west to east Friday morning, and sunshine returns by the afternoon. From there, the weekend features pleasant winter-like days with cold nights and decent afternoons with highs a little over 60 degrees.

A stronger storm system affects Southeast Texas early next week. Breezy south winds bring warm 70s ahead of it, along with scattered thunderstorms, some of which may be strong. As this system passes, very strong winds bring chilly air Tuesday. It looks to me like wind gusts could possibly reach or exceed 30 mph Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a wind advisory that day.