HOUSTON (KIAH) — This work week begins with relatively quiet weather in Houston and warmer temperatures. But, changes arrive soon with rain chances Tuesday through Thursday along with a few gusty days.

Weather pattern Monday

Monday will be partly cloudy at first, then turns mostly cloudy as the next storm system nears from the west. Temperatures top out in the low 70s during the day, then drop to around 60 during the first part of the night before climbing a bit late overnight as south winds increase.

Futurecast Tuesday morning

Tuesday will be wet in the morning as showers move from west to east. By the afternoon, it’ll be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s along with winds gusting up to 20-30 mph for Valentine’s Day.

Wednesday could be wet in some areas once again as some scattered showers and storms pop up during the day. Again, it will be warm and breezy.

Thursday brings another change as a cold front moves through with some rain during the morning, then it turns dry, breezy and cool with highs near 60, followed by lows in the 30s the next morning.

Houston 7-day forecast