HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Hurricane Center announced Monday morning that Tropical Depression Three developed in the Atlantic Ocean. Their forecast calls for it to strengthen to a category one hurricane this week as it nears the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression Three forecast

Beyond a few days, computer model forecast tracks start to differ quite a bit. Some models take this storm through the Lesser Antilles and farther into the Caribbean this weekend. Others push the storm north of the Caribbean.

Tropical Depression Three forecast tracks

We’ll be watching it this week to see how it all comes together. As if often the case with these tropical systems, their path becomes a little more predictable once the storm fully organizes. Bret is the next name on the list.