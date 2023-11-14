HOUSTON (KIAH) – A few showers are possible Tuesday morning, but most of Southeast Texas will be dry today and the rest of the week as pleasant weather settles in. Next week brings another round of rain and a cold front, though.

NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook indicates little to no rain through Saturday. However, the 7-day rain outlook (which includes Sunday and Monday next week) indicates we could see around half an inch to one inch of rain.

As it looks now, we start to see some rain Sunday ahead of an approaching low from the west. Rain likely increases Monday, then a cold front moves through with a cool feel Tuesday and beyond.

After a string of 70s this week, our early outlook for Thanksgiving calls for cool temperatures with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.