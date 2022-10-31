HOUSTON (KIAH) — No tricks, just treats as far as our Halloween weather is concerned. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon, then falling to the low 70s shortly after sunset at 6:35, and then upper 60s by 8 p.m.

Forecast temperatures Monday in Houston

A disturbance moves through Southeast Texas Tuesday bringing widespread showers with it. Rain coverage will be highest along and south of the I-10 corridor, with less coverage of rain north and northwest of Houston.

Futurecast Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Unlike the last round of rain, which brought heavy downpours over one inch, this batch of rain will be light to moderate with most rain totals topping out around a quarter of an inch or less.