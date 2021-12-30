HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a foggy start to our Thursday morning, but it should be fine and still unseasonably warm for the rest of the week, especially on New Year’s Eve night.

A dense fog advisory is active until 9 a.m. for most of the southeast Texas region, but the rest of the morning and afternoon should again see record highs for December 30, with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be light and going to the south.

Thursday evening should also be nice with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will be one more day of warm weather, with patch fog early, partly cloudy skies and more temps in the 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 70s, so comfortable weather as we ring in the new year.

But after celebrating New Year’s, you need to start prepping for a big cold front that is expected to bring a drastic change in the weather. Saturday will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, but temperatures will drop quickly on Saturday night.

So much so that the National Weather Service has put a freeze watch in effect for Saturday night for some counties north of Houston, with temps dropping to lows of 25 to 32 degrees.

And it will be much colder than that on Sunday morning, with temperatures going into the high teens in areas north of Houston and into the low 20s for Houston and areas south of town. Galveston and other coastal areas will be in a gale watch from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.