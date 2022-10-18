Forecast for games 1 and 2 of the 2022 ALCS in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cool and dry fall-like weather arrives in Houston just in time for the first two games of the 2022 ALCS.

The Astros will either play the Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees, pending Tuesday night’s outcome of game five of the ALDS. That game, by the way, was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to rain.

2022 ALCS weather forecast for games one and two in Houston

Minute Maid Park has a retractable roof, but the roof usually remains closed, regardless of how nice the weather is. Fans heading to game one, or perhaps watching outdoors, can plan on a cool Wednesday evening with a 6:37 p.m. CT first-pitch temperature around 63 degrees, then falling to the 50s after a few innings.

Game two of the ALCS will be a little warmer. Again, it’s a 6:37 p.m. CT first pitch. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s as the game begins.

Games three, four and five (if necessary) are away games for the Astros, played Saturday, Sunday and Monday.