HOUSTON (KIAH) — The wet and cold pattern finally breaks as clouds gradually clear on this Friday. For most of us, it’ll be our first glimpse of the sun in a week!

Mostly to partly sunny skies stick around this weekend with a big warmup. Houston warms to the 50s today, 60s Saturday and around 70 degrees on Sunday.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

We’ll stay dry through Monday, but we see another good chance for rain coming next week. Models are still differing a bit on the timing of everything, but it looks pretty likely to me that showers and thunderstorms increase late-day Tuesday.

Futurecast Tuesday at 6 p.m.

But the rain won’t end there. We likely see more of it Wednesday, and perhaps some more coming towards the end of next week. That’s where the forecast models get fuzzier. Be sure to check back in the days to come as we fine-tune next week’s forecast.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast