HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a nice calm day in southeast Texas as we slowly get into fall-ish kind of weather.

Temperatures across southeast Texas today will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds remain calm, E 3-5 mph. An air quality alert has been issued due to calm winds and warm temps this afternoon. These atmospheric conditions will be favorable for ground level ozone to form, hazardous to those with asthma or other respiratory issues.

More of the same for tomorrow and Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies, calm wind, and cool mornings in the 60s.

A cold front is on the way this weekend! A slow, gradual warm up will take place until we get to that point. Highs inch up a degree or two over the course of the week, same for overnight lows. Right now the front looks to pass Saturday morning, not calling for rain with the passing of the front at this point.However, expect an increase in clouds late Saturday and into Sunday with highs maxing out in the low 80s.