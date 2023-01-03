HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Tuesday morning cold front brings one last round of rain through Greater Houston. Behind it, dry and pleasant weather settles in for the rest of the work week.

Weather map Tuesday morning

Skies gradually clear Tuesday with winds from the northwest behind the front. It’ll still be relatively warm for January with temperatures rising to the low 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night will be much cooler than the last few nights as temps drop to the low 50s Wednesday morning.

Lower humidity and sunshine will be the rule Wednesday through Friday with comfortable temperatures during the day and cool temperatures at night.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

The weekend brings our next weather change. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday as it gets warmer and more humid ahead of a slow-moving cold front arriving Saturday night or Sunday. Rain will likely be more widespread along the front, which is why the rain chance is higher Sunday. We’ll be watching is this week and will be able to give a more specific weekend forecast as the time nears.