HOUSTON (KIAH) – Thursday will mark Houston’s 5th consecutive day with a high of 100 degrees or hotter. We know the pattern won’t change much through the weekend. Now, it’s looking likely that the 100s continue through next week, too.

Forecast weather pattern for August 10th

The last few days, weather computer models were hinting at high pressure (the heat dome) shifting west of Texas next week. Now those models are pushing it back towards us. If this pans out, Houston’s 100+ streak could end up being around 12 or 13 days. If that happens, it will be Houston’s 3rd longest streak of 100-degree days on record (since 1889). The three longest streaks are 24 (2011), 14 (1980) and 11 (1998).

Houston 7-day forecast