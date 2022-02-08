HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has today’s allergy report. Today looks good with low levels of mold and pollen… making it a good day to get outside.
Star has more details in this morning’s report:
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.