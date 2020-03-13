No weather worries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One thing you don't have to worry about? The weather. No major issues expected. (Other than tree pollen!) It's what we call a persistence forecast. Mild temperatures with a warm, moist, on-shore flow will persist for at least the next 7 days.

This weekend, just a slight chance for showers, and that will continue through next week. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, and we'll stay above-average overnight. This is more like a late-Spring pattern, feeling like May, rather than March.

Stay safe and enjoy the outdoors!