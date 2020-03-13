No weather worries

Weather

Warm days, mild nights

One thing you don't have to worry about? The weather. No major issues expected. (Other than tree pollen!) It's what we call a persistence forecast. Mild temperatures with a warm, moist, on-shore flow will persist for at least the next 7 days.

This weekend, just a slight chance for showers, and that will continue through next week. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, and we'll stay above-average overnight. This is more like a late-Spring pattern, feeling like May, rather than March.

Stay safe and enjoy the outdoors!

