HOUSTON (KIAH) — NOAA’s official Atlantic hurricane season outlook for 2022 was just released, and it calls for an above-average number of storms. This comes as no surprise as many experts expect an active year, in part due to a continued “La Nina” pattern, which usually creates favorable conditions for tropical cyclones to form in the Atlantic.

CW39 – NOAA’s 2022 hurricane season forecast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for a range of 14 to 21 named storms, including 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes. This is above the 1991-2020 average of 14, 7 and 3, respectively.

As we reported in April, Dr. Philip Klotzbach and the tropical weather team at Colorado State University called for similar numbers: 19 named storms and 9 hurricanes, including 4 major hurricanes.

Of course, above-average Atlantic hurricane seasons have been common in recent years. In 2021, there were 21 named storms, which was the 3rd most active year on record by that measure. In 2020, there were 30 named storms, which set a record for the most active year on record. Want to know more? Colorado State University has a nicely-organized table of historical tropical cyclone records.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1st and lasts through the end of November. This year’s Atlantic tropical cyclone names are:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Remember, a hurricane season forecast doesn’t exactly correlate with impacts felt over land. Generally, landfall odds are higher if there are more storms, but it only takes one to potentially produce devastating impacts. Stick with us as we track storms this hurricane season.