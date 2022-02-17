NOAA has released their ‘2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report’ allowing for us to view the projections of our U.S. coastal waters by as far out as the year 2150. This is the first update of the report since 2017 and provides valuable predictions for the decision-making processes of our community leaders moving forward. The report addresses general sea level rise, flooding vulnerability, and changes that are occurring to our average tide heights and frequencies.

Source: NOAA 2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report

Our lifetime: From now to 2050

Near one foot of sea level rise is projected for the U.S coastline within the next 30 years. This will be an event that we are going to see in our lifetime. The rise projected for the next 30 years is equivalent to the total rise from the past 100 years. This shows a more rapid progression of sea level rise for the future. Not all coastal regions will feel the impacts the same. Some will become inundated more than others based on tidal flows, currents, concavity of the shoreline, and a series of other factors.

The East coast and the Gulf coast will see the highest sea level rise thought the upcoming years. The east coast is projected to experience a 10–14-inch increase; the Gulf coast 14-18 inches. The West coast, Caribbean, northern Alaska, and Hawiian Islands are expected to have less of an increase, near 8 inches.

Risk for higher impact flood events

Higher seas will bring further inland reaching tides and storm surge. “Moderate,” which are normally damaging, flood events are expected to increase by 10 times in occurrence from what we experience today. “Major” flood events are often deemed destructive, and these types of events are expected to increase by 5 times in frequency by 2050.

Other impacts that could send local regions into a higher risk include excessive rainfall with stronger storms or training showers, river discharge, coastal erosion, and existing infrastructure. Changing the infrastructure surrounding our waterways continues to alter the water’s natural flow and retention in the greater Houston area. Moving forward, we need to add risk reduction measures to combat the issue of rising seas to save our preexisting infrastructure, communities, local wildlife, and ecosystems.

Increased emissions = Increased sea level rise

Higher emissions coming from industrial fumes, mass transportation, and the burning of fossil fuels can increase the rise of sea level at a greater rate. Emissions will add to the greenhouse gases that are warming our earth, thus melting our ice caps, and displacing water to new locations.

More warming means more melting.

How are we tracking changes?

We have more information and technology now than we ever had before. Satellite imagery allows us to accurately track the global ocean levels and the thickness of our glaciers, ice sheets, and polar ice caps. Throughout the next 30 years and beyond, continual tracking will be key to making the correct adjustments in our society to battle this problem. With more information we can better steer the trajectory of our future.

You can read the full technical report from NOAA here: https://aambpublicoceanservice.blob.core.windows.net/oceanserviceprod/hazards/sealevelrise/COVER-CREDITS-TOC-FIGURES.pdf