HOUSTON (CW39) A 2-week-old wildfire in north Texas is almost fully contained and officials say fewer firefighters are needed.

The multi-agency southern area incident management team said it’s turning management of the “Chalk Mountain fire” over to the Texas A&M forest service, after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.

A recent statement says there is “little activity or heat occurring across the fire,” so forces fighting the fire 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth have been drawn down from 250 firefighters Sunday to 150 on Tuesday.