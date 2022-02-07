Temperatures will be around average on Monday and then above average on Tuesday.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of the northeast U.S. saw one last stretch of arctic chill Sunday but as the work week begins, the region will see temperatures rebound on the warmer side.

Portland, Maine, had afternoon highs in the lower 30s on Sunday. It’s expected to get to around 37 degrees on Monday. Meanwhile, Norton, Mass., should get to about 33 degrees. And New York City will be bumping up close to 50.

However, a coastal storm is expected to produce an icy wintry mix from the southern Mid-Atlantic to southern New England today; measurable snowfall expected in northern New England.

According to the National Weather Service, a coastal front and a wave of low pressure connected to an elongated stationary front is set to cause unsettled weather to kickoff the first full week of February along the East Coast. The immediate coastal areas from the mid-Atlantic can expect scattered showers Monday morning and into midday, while coastal New England awaits its round of showers to arrive late Monday afternoon.

Slick travel conditions are possible in these areas due to the potential for a glaze of ice and light snowfall accumulations, resulting in the issuance of winter weather advisories Monday. As the area of low pressure quickly organizes, snow may fall heavily over central Maine resulting in snowfall accumulations exceeding six inches.

Freezing rain is possible as far south as the North Carolina Piedmont, where winter weather advisories are in effect due to the potential for hazardous travel conditions Monday morning.

