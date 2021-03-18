NURDLE PATROL: Galveston Bay Foundation hosts spring break camp

HOUSTON (CW39) – This week the Galveston Bay Foundation is hosting a spring break camp for the age groups of 4-5th grade and 6-8th grade. The camp will be held Monday-Friday from 9 am – 3 pm each day at Galveston Bay Foundation’s Kemah property pavilion. Students will enjoy fun filled days that include stewardship and exploration activities.

I spoke with Galveston Bay Foundation’s Director of Education, Cindy Wilems at the Kemah Boardwalk for more information on this event.

On Tuesday campers explored the prairie system on the foundation’s property. They used bug nets to catch all types of insects like dragonflies and butterflies. Then they got real “up close and personal”, said Cindy Wilems, with really cool plants. They ended the day picking up trash along the shoreline and made trash art.

Today, students will be learning about air! They are going to be looking at the clouds, which will be quite ominous this morning. They will also get the chance to go bird watching!

Students also joined forces to pick up nurdles along the coast. Yes, NURDLES. I needed more explanation, too. Nurdles are little plastic pellets that get washed up along the shoreline. The ‘NURDLE PATROL’ is a program that has developed all throughout SE Texas to help collect these harmful plastics and get them out of our waterways. They can be devastating to our ecology. Birds and fish can be harmed if they ingest them.

Camp continues through Friday!