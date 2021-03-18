NWS bringing changes to watch/ warning system

HOUSTON (CW39) – Communicating the hazards of severe weather in a clear, effective way is an ongoing goal for the National Weather Service and the weather team here at the CW39. As times change, people’s behaviors change, we respond differently to certain words, phrases, and alerts. Multiple social behavior studies and surveys have been in place for years now tracking humans’ actions and reactions to severe weather.

New studies have encouraged the weather service to alter some of their phrasing when issuing weather related hazards for your area. The terms ‘WATCH’ and “ADVISORY’ often come across unclear, or the public confuses the two with each other and their ranking of severity. As a result, the National Weather service will discontinue all ADVISORY text from the system and replace it with plain text headlines. The exact language to be used is yet to be determined. We will continue to survey and study behaviors to see what wording carries over to the most proactive response.

Tsunami and Small Craft Advisories will be upgraded to the ‘WARNING’ level due to their life threatening characteristics.

Small Craft Advisory- Issued for boaters when winds have reached dangerous levels on the water. Criteria for Small Craft Advisories vary from state to state, but as for Texas, we need sustained winds of 20 to 33 knots, and/or forecast seas 7 feet or greater that are expected for more than 2 hours.

Here is the current Small Craft Advisory text and graphic used by NWS. This was issued for coastal Texas this morning.

In addition, all ‘Special Weather Statements’ will be discontinued and replaced with plain language headlines. Plain language headlines break down what is happening in layman’s terms and simply tells you what to expect. No guesswork included.

For example:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Could soon be broadcasted as:

WESTERLY WINDS TODAY GUSTING UP TO 40 MPH

Another example:

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Could soon be broadcasted as:

VERY COLD TONIGHT: WIND CHILLS BETWEEN -5F AND -10F

Why make these changes now?

If you haven’t noticed, there are ALOT of products and product types that are currently in circulation with the communication system used by NWS.

Here is a link to see the definition of each watch/ Warning/ and Advisory in current use by NWS: https://www.weather.gov/lwx/WarningsDefined

It can become overwhelming for the average person to retain the definition of each product and product type. Confusion is what we are trying to avoid during life threatening scenarios. Surveys given to Emergency Managers also prove that they in fact prefer plain text language headlines. Changes to the system will occur no sooner than 2024 to allow for more testing.