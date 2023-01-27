HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms.
For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
The Southeast Harris County Tornado was rated an EF-3
Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph
Path: 18.7 miles
Path Width:1000.0 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: No serious injuries reported
The Pearland tornado was rated an EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph
Path Length : 2.4 miles
Path Width : 50.0 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Needville-Thompsons Tornado was rated an EF- 0
Peak Wind: 70 mph
Path Length: 14.57 mile
Path Width: 100.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0