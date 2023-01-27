HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms.

For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.

The Southeast Harris County Tornado was rated an EF-3

Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph

Path: 18.7 miles

Path Width:1000.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: No serious injuries reported

The Pearland tornado was rated an EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length : 2.4 miles

Path Width : 50.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Needville-Thompsons Tornado was rated an EF- 0

Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length: 14.57 mile

Path Width: 100.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0