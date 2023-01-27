HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms.

For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.  

The Southeast Harris County Tornado was rated an EF-3   
Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph  
Path: 18.7 miles  
Path Width:1000.0 yards  
Fatalities: 0  
Injuries: No serious injuries reported  

The Pearland tornado was rated an EF-0  
Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph  
Path Length : 2.4 miles  
Path Width : 50.0 yards  
Fatalities: 0  
Injuries: 0  

Needville-Thompsons Tornado was rated an EF- 0

Peak Wind: 70 mph  

Path Length: 14.57 mile  

Path Width: 100.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 