What you should do during a Wind Chill Watch, Wind Chill Advisory or Wind Chill Warning

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Weather Service for Houston and Galveston has issued Hard Freeze Warnings for most local areas, while Barrier Islands are placed under Freeze Warnings until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Residents along the southeast coast region in and around Harris County should take precautions as temperatures plummet, posing potential hazards to people, property and highways.

The Hard Freeze Warnings covers a broad spectrum of local counties where NWS is emphasizing a consistent and severe temperature drop. The warnings extend until 9 a.m. Wednesday, with residents advised to protect sensitive plants, pipes, and pets. Twelve warming centers are also open to the public through the freeze.

In specific areas such as Barrier Islands, Freeze Warnings are in effect, also through Wednesday at 9 a.m.. Residents of these coastal regions are urged to take extra precautions due to the combination of freezing temperatures and coastal winds.

Barrier Islands include:

Galveston Island

Follet’s Island

Matagorda Islaand

San Jose Island

Mustang Island

Padre Island

Brazos Island

Emergency services and local authorities are on high alert, ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies. Additionally, residents are encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbors, particularly the elderly and those with limited mobility, to ensure their well-being during this freeze.

The following information is strongly advised: