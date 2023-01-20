HOUSTON (CW39) – In terms of out local weather, 2022 was not the most memorable. Our hurricane season was relatively quiet, and for the majority of us, there were no weather related events that will plague our memory in the years moving forward.

Although our days where weather made headlines is short, if YOU were the one impacted, then that is all that matters. Looking back… Drought, flooding, and Tornadoes made up the most memorable times in SE Texas weather in 2022.

These events are subjective, and we are all entitled to our own opinion, but from our friends at NWS… here are The Top 3 weather Events of 2022

Tornado Outbreak – March 21/22, 2022 Tornado & Flooding Event – January 8/9, 2022 Drought and Extreme Heat

Follow me on Twitter and CAST YOUR VOTE:

Most memorable HTX weather event of 2022? @CW39Houston — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) January 20, 2023