HOUSTON, Texas, (KIAH) Marginal risk of excessive rainfall this afternoon due to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the southeastern portion of the area. While Tropical Storm Grace is expected to remain well south of the area, it will bring increased rip current threat through the weekend, and rough seas and the possibility of minor coastal flooding during times of high tide Friday and Saturday. Heat will also become a forecast concern over the weekend and into next week.
NWS: Local rain, Grace track, heat in upper 90’s August 18, 2021
by: Rachel Estrada