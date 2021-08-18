NWS: Local rain, Grace track, heat in upper 90’s August 18, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that Harris County is offering a $100 incentive for anyone over the age of twelve who gets vaccinated.

Judge Hidalgo says with the Delta variant spreading rapidly throughout the local area, things are not getting better. She says the goal now is to protect our children. Families can do that by taking advantage of Harris County’s $100 incentive program.