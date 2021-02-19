NWS: One more hard freeze tonight before weekend warm up

HOUSTON (CW39) The last taste of this arctic outbreak is coming to an end. A little warmer today with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s along with plenty of sunshine then one last cold night to go. So any lingering snow and ice on roads that melts today and then doesn’t evaporate will ice back up across the northern areas in the hard freeze warning.

Hard freeze warning in effect for the northern areas where some locations will get down to 20-25 degrees beneath clear skies and calm winds.

Putting this arctic outbreak into some context here is how far below normal these temperatures were.

Here is a look ahead and it might just be time for sunglasses and flip flops.

Marine

Along the coast this morning with these cold north winds tides will be depressed and a Low Water Advisory is in effect until noon with low tide having just occured or near 8 am this morning. Small craft advisory this morning should expire between 9 am and noon as winds and seas lower.

Resources

· NWS Houston Galveston Phone Numbers: (281) 337-5074

· NWS Houston/Galveston Webpage: www.weather.gov/houston

· National Hurricane Center Webpage: www.hurricanes.gov

· Hourly Forecasts (Click Your Location): http://forecast.weather.gov/gridpoint.php?site=hgx&TypeDefault=graphical

· West Gulf River Forecast Center Webpage: www.weather.gov/wgrfc

· AHPS Webpage: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=hgx

