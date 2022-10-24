HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s been sunny skies for several days in Houston. Now that’s about to change, starting tonight. The National Weather Service said Monday night could bring severe weather.

“A cold front is expected to bring a line of showers and thunderstorms across southeast Texas late Monday night through early Tuesday Morning. The strongest of these storms will carry a potential for damaging winds. A brief tornado or two is less probable, but can’t be ruled out as a secondary hazard. “ National Weather Service, Houston/Galveston

Though these storms will be capable of producing briefly heavy rainfall, the flooding threat will be mitigated by a recent dry stretch and existing drought conditions in the area.