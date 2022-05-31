NWS

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service has a 5-day tropical weather outlook and the chance of Tropical Cyclone development.

The potential for the remnants of Hurricane Agatha to contribute to potential new development in the Gulf has been very contingent on how the storm entered and traversed Mexico before emerging back over water. Since our last update, the track and intensity of Agatha have helped narrow our expectations. It does look like there is a slightly higher potential of Gulf development (increased from 40 to 60%, still a moderate chance). Also, and of particular importance to our area, that possible zone of formation appears to be along a corridor from the Yucatan Peninsula to South Florida, away from Southeast Texas.

This makes the threat to our area, even if a storm does form, even smaller than it appeared yesterday. Though we’ll still want to monitor the situation as large changes in the forecast are possible until a new storm forms, this is a reassuring development.