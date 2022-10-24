HOUSTON (KIAH) The National Weather Service said Monday could mean not only strong storms, but a cold front along the front itself.

Monday night, a cold front is expected to bring a line of showers and thunderstorms across Southeast Texas in the late evening into early Tuesday morning.

Embedded strong storms can be expected in this line, capable of producing isolated pockets of damaging wind gusts and possibly a brief tornado. A line of strong thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front, with the strongest of these storms having the potential to become severe. Damaging winds. will be the primary hazard, though the potential for a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

The National Weather Service also said that MOST thunderstorms will not be severe, but one of these isolated strong to severe storms could occur anywhere along the line.

Though these storms will be capable of producing briefly heavy rainfall, the flooding threat will be mitigated by a recent dry stretch and existing drought conditions in the area.